Airline updates travel advisory

National air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has updated its travel advisory. Qatar Airways has updated the travel alerts for passengers travelling to England. The new advisory was issued as England has banned the entry of flights from Qatar. England has included Oman and Qatar in the red list.

“For passengers affected by UK Government Travel Restrictions who have already commenced their journey, in addition to our Travel with Confidence offering, we are working with our airline partners, including British Airways, on more options to get you home reliably. More information will be shared soon. For passengers who are yet to start their journey, we offer options including date and route changes and ticket refunds. Passengers can still travel from the UK with Qatar Airways and may return on partner airlines where available including British Airways,” Qatar Airways posted.

“If you are travelling to the UK between 19 March and 18 May, you may be rebooked onto flights operated by partner airlines, including British Airways, where available. For details, visit our Travel with Confidence page. “Please visit www.qatarairways.com and keep your latest contact details updated through our Manage Booking section. If you have booked through a Travel Agent, please contact them directly for more information,” the travel alert added.