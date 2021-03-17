Australian Journo questioned Priyanka Chopra’s qualification as Oscar nominees announcer; Priyanka sends fitting reply

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have expressed their displeasure over the announcement of the Oscar nomination list. Priyanka and Nick were criticized by a journalist named Peter Ford, through his Twitter bio, wrote, “No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees.”

Soon after, Priyanka came on the scene with a fitting reply. Priyanka shared a screen recording of her scrolling down her filmography of more than 60 movies on IMDb. She wrote, “Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford.” The journalist later made his account private. Priyanka and Nick released the Oscar nomination list on Monday. Priyanka starrer ‘White Tiger’ was also nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. White Tiger is a film directed by Ramin Bahrani based on the Booker Prize winning novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga.