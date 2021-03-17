Central govt telemedicine service “eSanjeevani” crosses 30 lakh consultations

ESanjeevani, the national telemedicine service, has completed 30 lakh consultations. There are two services available under esanjeevani. One is esanjeevani AB-HWC, a doctor-doctor service, and two are Esanjeevani OPD, a patient doctor service. The e-Sanjeevani service was most useful to the elderly and children during the Covid period.

At present the telemedicine service of the Central Government is available at 31 centers including the Union Territory. More than 35,000 patients use this service every day. Launched in November 2019, e-Sanjeevani AB-HWC has completed over 9 lakh consultations so far. E-Sanjeevani OPD and digital health services provided over 250 online OPDs. Launched on April 13 last year, the service has so far been used by over 21 lakh people.