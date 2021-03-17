Commodity Market: Gold prices ends marginally high

The price of gold has edged higher in the commodity market. In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up 0.2% to Rs. 44,917 per 10 gram. Silver was flat at Rs.66,950 per kg. On Tuesday, the gold price had dipped 0.2% while silver had declined 1.09%.

In the international market, the price of spot gold was little changed at US dollar 1,730.82 per ounce. Other precious metals were also under pressure. Silver fell 0.7% toUS dollar 25.77 while platinum slid 0.5% to US dollar 1,206.