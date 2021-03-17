Country bans from passenger flights from these gulf countries

A country has banned passenger flights from two gulf countries. England has banned passenger flights from Qatar and Oman. England has added the GCC countries of Oman and Qatar to its travel red list. This was announced by the Department of Transport in England.

England has also included Ethiopia and Somalia in the the list. The new rule will come to effect from March 19. Passengers who have departed from or transited through these countries in the previous 10 days will be refused entry into England.

Only British and Irish citizens, or those with UK residence rights (including long-term visa holders), will be allowed to enter and must stay in a government-approved facility for 10 days. During their stay, they will be required to take a coronavirus test on day 2 and day 8.