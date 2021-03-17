Covid-19 Update: 2051 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in country. 2051 new coronavirus cases along with 2741 recoveries and 8 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Till now 432,364 people were infected with coronavirus infection in the country. In this 413,477 people were recovered from the infection. The death toll stands at 1414.

At present there are 17473 active cases in the country. The ministry has conducted 236,988 additional Covid-19 tests in the country in the last 24 hours. Till now over 34.4 million tests were conducted in the country.

Authorities in the UAE on Tuesday announced that Taraweeh prayers — the special prayers offered during the holy month of Ramadan — can be hosted in mosques across the country. The maximum duration of the prayers (Taraweeh and Isha that precedes it) has been capped at 30 minutes and all Covid safety protocols will be in place, they said.