Covid-19 Update: 393 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 97.5% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is at 1.8%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health.

393 new coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 144 were recorded in Riyadh, 80 in the Eastern Province, 70 in Makkah, 25 in the Northern Borders region, 16 in Hail, 13 in Madinah,6 in Jazan,5 in Asir and2 in Najran.

The ministry has also reported 7 deaths and 231 new recoveries in the last 24 hours. Till now 383499 people were infected with the disease. In this 373361 people were recovered. The death toll is at 6585. 3553 people were under medical treatment in the country. In this 566 are admitted in ICUs.

The health ministry said more than 2.5 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine had been administered in the Kingdom to date.