Covid-19 Update: 489 new coronavirus cases reported in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the coronavirus situation in Qatar. 489 new coronavirus cases along with 288 recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 417 contacts of active cases and 72 travel related.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 171,701. The number of people recovered in Qatar surged to 159,141. The death toll has reached at 270. At present there are 2,290 active cases in Qatar.

There are 128 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 938. 19 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 135 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The ministry has conducted 10,771 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 7006 people are tested for the first time. Till now 1,642,181 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.