Covid-19 Update: 516 new recoveries reported in Oman

The Ministry of health in Oman has updated the coronavirus situation in Oman. 548 new coronavirus cases along with 516 new recoveries and 3 deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours . The total cases in the country have now touched 148558 including 137544 recoveries and 1617 deaths.

At present there are 2291 people under medical treatment in Oman. In this 82 are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs. The recovery rate is at 93% in Oman.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH.