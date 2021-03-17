Etihad Airways to resume more flights

The national air carrier of UAE, Etihad Airways has announced new flight services. The Abu Dhabi based airline has announced that it will resume flight services to Moscow and Seychelles later this month.

Etihad Airways will resume flights to Moscow from March 25, starting twice weekly service on an Airbus A321. The flights to Seychelles will recommence on March 26, starting twice weekly service on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A320.

All travelers arriving in Seychelles must have a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before their departure. Seychelles’ national carrier Air Seychelles will also resume Dubai flights from March 26.