Forex Market: Indian rupee remains firm against US dollar

The domestic currency the Indian rupee had remained firm against the US dollar in the forex market. The selling pressure in the Indian share market has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market the Indian rupee opened at flat at 72.56 against the US dollar. During the trading the Indian rupee oscillated between an intra-day high of 72.51 and a low of 72.62. Indian rupee finally ended unchanged at 72.55 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.03 percent to 91.91. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,692.31 crore.