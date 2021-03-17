Gulf country extends night curfew, bans flights

A gulf country has extended the night curfew imposed in the country. Oman has announced this. The Supreme Committee in Oman has extended the night curfew and night closure of commercial activities until April 3. The Supreme Committee has also banned direct flights from the United Kingdom with the exception of cargo flights, starting from 12pm on Friday, March 19 until further notice.

Only, fuel stations, health institutions and private pharmacies, shops for the sale and repair of tires located in fuel stations, home delivery of food from foodstuff shops and restaurants are exempted from the closure. The Supreme Committee also decided to reduce the number of employees in the state’s administrative apparatus to 70% from Sunday 21 March 2021 until Thursday 1 April 2021