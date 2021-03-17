Gulf country requires passengers from 15 countries to submit PCR test result before arrival

A gulf country has announced that passengers from 15 countries must submit a PCR test result before their arrival to the country. The PCR test must be approved by the Medical Utility Network Accreditor (MUNA) system. This was announced by Directorate General for Civil Aviation (GDCA) in Kuwait.

Any passenger arriving in Kuwait will need to have proof of a valid PCR test, approved by the MUNA system, conducted no more than 72 hours prior to their departure. In addition, the passengers must not have any symptoms such as cold, sneezing, high temperature or a cough.

The countries include, UAE, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Turkey, Philippines, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the United Kingdom, France and the United States. The decision has been implemented on passengers arriving from five countries, India, Philippines, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal. The decision will be enforced on the remaining 10 countries starting March 25.