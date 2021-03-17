Phone tapping case; Ashok Gehlot issues statement in twitter

Rajasthan government to give response over the allegations in phone tapping case in the state Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will raise the issue in the zero hour after which the state government6 is expected to reply. The BJP has withdrawn its demonstrations after speaker CP Joshi assured that they would be able to raise the issue in zero hour.

“I myself have been levelling allegations against the Central Govt. that the whole country is scared today. People are afraid of talking on phone. They call back to connect through WhatsApp/facetime for fear that their conversation is being taped. There is no such tradition in Rajasthan. There are laws for telephone interception and telephones are intercepted only under the provisions of these laws. Telephones are intercepted after approval of the competent authority under the provisions of Indian Telegraph Act 1885, Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules-2007 and IT Act 2000. The Govt. does not interfere in it at all” he said in a series of tweets.

It was in the previous year that a controversy erupted over phone tapping after audio clips purportedly having a telephonic conversation between Union minister Gajendra Singh and Congress leaders surfaced. BJP demanded chief minister’s resignation. “Rajasthan govt misused 69 (A) & Telegraph Act. They’ve accepted phone tapping in the Assembly, in a written reply. But when the government was on verge of falling, he (CM Gehlot) had said that if phone tapping has happened, he’ll resign” BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said.