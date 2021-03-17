Pilot killed as fighter jet of Indian Air Force crashes

A pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was killed on Wednesday after a MiG-21 fighter jet crashed. The fighter jet crashed during a combat training mission in central India.

“A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India. The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. The IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident,” a statement issued by the IAF said.

The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 17, 2021

The real cause of the crash was not immediately known .