Angelina Jolie files domestic violence charges against ex-husband Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie, who separated from Brad Pitt in 2016, has registered new papers in court claiming domestic violation during their continuing divorce procedures. The filing states that their children could freely talk out in court in their divorce trials. On March 12, Angelina Jolie showed the charges in court. As per the reports, she is ready to present “proof and authority in support” of the allegations. The court records show that the actress will present testimony herself, on with that of her minor children.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six children – Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, and Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.“Over the past four and a half years there have been various allegations presented by Angelina that have been evaluated and not verified. The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that action. This leaking of records by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers has been made to hurt Brad,” Us Weekly quoted a source as saying.

Brad Pitt began dating Angelina Jolie after meeting her on the sets of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004. They separated in September 2016 after two years of marriage and were declared lawfully single in April 2019, after their lawyers urged for a bifurcated judgment, suggesting that two married people can be declared single while other problems, including finances and child custody, endure. Their divorce has not been settled yet. The actress had referred to incompatible variations as the reason for their separation.