“Crude bomb attack” at 15 places in Bengal ; BJP MP slams police for not ensuring people’s safety

West Bengal; In a crude bomb attack at multiple locations in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district injured 3 people, including a child. The incident took place at Gali no. 17 in Jagatdal. The place is not too far from the residence of Barrackpur BJP MP Arjun Singh.

As per the reports,some unknown men threw bombs in Gali no. 17 which drops under the 18 number ward in Bhatpara Municipality on Wednesday. Bombs were thrown at 15 spots in the city and the accused also destroyed CCTV cameras at various points. The Jagatdal police reached at the spot but were faced with protests from the angry locals. It has been asserted that one bomb was thrown in the bearing of police. It is not clear who was included in the bombing and the reason behind the attack. Learning about the incident, Barrackpur BJP MP Arjun Singh arrived to the spot and told police to take necessary steps. He also asked the police to vacate the spot.

Arjun Singh said, “We have been calling the police for the past 10 to 12 days, but the police have not taken any steps to ensure the safety of people. We have also informed the Election Commission about the law and order situation in the state and amid this, an incident of bombing has happened again. Actually, the police are not taking any steps on the instructions of the ruling party.”

He also sent out a warning “If the police cannot take steps against this,then the game will become very dangerous and the Trinamool Congress and the hooligans will be finished.An atmosphere of fear is being created so that the people can not cast their vote”, alleged Arjun Singh. West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy said that the party will propose the Election Commission over the crime.

Meanwhile, the TMC candidate in Jagatdal assembly constituency Somnath Shyam said “As far as I have been told this was not a result of a political conflict. We are still unsure of how and why the bombing took place. We have informed the police and administration and told them to take action without any political bias.”