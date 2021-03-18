Cancellation of 3 crore Ration cards for not linking with Aadhaar cards is “too serious”; Supreme court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that the cancellation of ration cards for not linking with the Aadhaar card is a “too serious matter”. The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Central and State Governments regarding the cancellation of around 30 million ration cards. The apex court issued the notice on a petition filed by a tribal woman from Jharkhand. The woman said in her petition that her 11-year-old daughter died of starvation due to a lack of food.

Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves, who appeared for the plaintiffs, pointed out that starvation deaths were on the rise following the cancellation of ration cards. Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi, appearing for the Central Government and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), said the allegation of starvation due to non-receipt of rations was false. Lekhi also asked that the petition not be considered on the basis of media reports. “We are asking you (Centre) to respond because of Aadhaar issue. This is not an adversarial litigation. We will hear it finally. Issue notice returnable in four weeks,” the bench said.