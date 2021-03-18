Commodity market: Gold prices surges in the commodity market

The price of gold has surged again in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures rose 0.8% to Rs. 45,189 per 10 gram. Silver rates surged 1.2% to Rs.68,021 per kg. On Wednesday gold had ended flat while silver rose 0.5%.

In the international markets, the price of spot gold rose 0.5% to to US dollar 1,752.41 per ounce. On the bullion market, the gold rate per 10 gram stood at Rs 43,960 (22-Carat) and Rs 44,960 (24-Carat).

Gold rate price per 100 gram rised upto Rs 4,39,600 (22-Carat) and Rs 4,49,600 (24-Carat). 22Carat Gold Price per 10 gram in Delhi is Rs 44,150 and Rs 48,160 for 24 Carat Gold.