Covid-19 Update: 2101 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus cases in the country. 2101 new coronavirus cases along with 2628 recoveries and 10 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 434,465 in UAE. The total recoveries now stands at 416,105. The death toll has reached at 1424.

At present there are 16396 active cases in UAE. The Ministry has conducted 198,328 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 34.6 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in UAE.

Abu Dhabi on Thursday announced the launch of the first Virtual Charter School to assist students in the Capital who have been impacted by Covid-19. The goal of the initiative is to ensure uninterrupted access to education for pupils in the emirate whose families have been hit by the ongoing pandemic.