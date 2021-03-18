Covid-19 Update: 499 new coronavirus cases reported in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health has updated the coronavirus situation in Qatar. 499 new coronavirus cases along with 331 new recoveries and no new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours.

The newly diagnosed cases include 419 contacts of active cases and 80 travel related.

The total confirmed cases in Qatar has reached at 172,200. The total number of people recovered in Qatar mounted to 159,472. The death toll is firm at 270. At present there are 12,458 active cases.

There are 157 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1005. 29 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 140 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The ministry has conducted 11,119 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 6,374 people were tested for the first time. Till now 1,648,555 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 538,441. 18,635 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours.