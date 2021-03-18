Covid-19 Update: Number of active cases surges in Saudi Arabia

The number of active cases under medical treatment has increased in Saudi Arabia. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country. The recovery rate is at 97.5% and fatality rate is at 1.7% in the country.

Meanwhile, 381 new coronavirus cases along with 240 recoveries and 6 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 157 were recorded in Riyadh, 74 in the Eastern Province, 58 in Makkah, 16 in the Northern Borders region, 14 in Hail, 12 in Asir, 11 in Madinah, 11 in Tabuk, 4 in Jazan and 3 in Najran.

The overall infection tally has reached at 383880. The total recoveries now stands at 373601. The death toll has reached at 6591. At present there are 3668 people under medical treatment. In this 564 are admitted in ICUs.

The health ministry said more than 2.6 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine had been administered in the Kingdom to date.