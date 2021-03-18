Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate reaches 92.4% in Oman

The recovery rate has reached at 92.4% in Oman. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Oman. 577 new coronavirus cases along with 327 new recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours.

Till now 149135 people were infected with the coronavirus infection in Oman. In this 137871 people were recovered. The death toll now stands at 1620.

Also Read: Number of active cases surges in Saudi Arabia

In the last 24 hours 58 people were admitted in hospitals. At present there are 311 patients are under medical treatment. In this 88 people were in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.