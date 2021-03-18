Dubai Health Authority issues list of 120 vaccination centres in Dubai

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has issued the list of 120 Covid-19 vaccination centres in Dubai. Dubai Health Authority has also set up the One Central COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at the Dubai World Trade Centre, which has the capacity to serve 4,000 people per day.
Residents can book an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, by logging on to the DHA smartphone application ‘DHA’ or by calling the authority’s toll-free number 800 342.
The vaccine is available at the following hospitals in Dubai:
• Rashid Hospital
• Dubai Hospital
• Latifa Hospital
• Hatta Hospital
• Uptown Mirdiff Medical Fitness Centre
• Mediclinic Hospitals (13 locations)
• Three mobile units.
Healthcare centres:
• Al Mizhar
• Zabeel
• Al Barsha
• Nadd Al Hamar
• Al Safa
• Al Badaa
• Nad Al Sheba
• Al Mankhool
• Al Twar
• Al Lisaili
The vaccine is also being offered at:
• Union Health Centre
• Hor Al Anz Health Centre
• Al Qusais Health Centre
• Dubai Parks and Resorts Field Hospital
• Screening centre at Al Khawaneej
• Screening centre at Port Rashid
• Emirates Specialty Hospitals (22 locations)
• Burjeel Hospitals
• VPS Network (two locations)
• NMC Hospitals Network (nine locations)
