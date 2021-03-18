Dubai Health Authority issues list of 120 vaccination centres in Dubai

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has issued the list of 120 Covid-19 vaccination centres in Dubai. Dubai Health Authority has also set up the One Central COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at the Dubai World Trade Centre, which has the capacity to serve 4,000 people per day.

Residents can book an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, by logging on to the DHA smartphone application ‘DHA’ or by calling the authority’s toll-free number 800 342.

The vaccine is available at the following hospitals in Dubai:

• Rashid Hospital

• Dubai Hospital

• Latifa Hospital

• Hatta Hospital

• Uptown Mirdiff Medical Fitness Centre

• Mediclinic Hospitals (13 locations)

• Three mobile units.

Healthcare centres:

• Al Mizhar

• Zabeel

• Al Barsha

• Nadd Al Hamar

• Al Safa

• Al Badaa

• Nad Al Sheba

• Al Mankhool

• Al Twar

• Al Lisaili

The vaccine is also being offered at:

• Union Health Centre

• Hor Al Anz Health Centre

• Al Qusais Health Centre

• Dubai Parks and Resorts Field Hospital

• Screening centre at Al Khawaneej

• Screening centre at Port Rashid

• Emirates Specialty Hospitals (22 locations)

• Burjeel Hospitals

• VPS Network (two locations)

• NMC Hospitals Network (nine locations)