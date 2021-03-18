Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

The domestic currency the Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the positive trend in the indian share market has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened higher at 72.48 per dollar against the US dollar. During trading the Indian rupee oscillated between 72.42-72.61. On Wednesday the Indian rupee has settled at 72.54.

The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.67 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 4.3% for the March series.