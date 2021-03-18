Gulf country extends partial curfew until April 3

A gulf country has extended the partial curfew imposed in the country. Oman has announced this decision. The decision was taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. The Supreme Committee in Oman has announced this.

Oman’s Supreme Committee has extended the partial curfew until April 3. All commercial establishments including super markets, malls, coffee shops and health clubs will remain closed from 8pm till 5am. Home delivery from restaurants as well as that of food and grocery items for home delivery can go on beyond 8pm.

Also Read: State government extends night curfew timings in 9 districts

The number of staff in administrative offices of government and other public offices has also been capped to not more than 70 per cent, effective March 21 Sunday. Only pharmacies, petrol stations and hospitals were exempted from the curfew.