Gulf country suspends flights to this country

Oman has suspended all direct flights from and to UK until further notice . Only cargo flights are exempted from this entry ban. The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air has also suspended all flights to and from UK.

Omani citizens are exempted from the ban. Passengers who have departed from or transited through the UK in the last 14 days will also be denied entry into Oman.

“Following the implementation of stricter Covid-19 rules, Oman Air will suspend all flights between Muscat (MCT), and London Heathrow(LHR), effective 4am on Friday, 19th March 2021 until further notice. For rebookings, guests holding Oman Air flight reservations can contact our call Center at (+968) 24531111 or Oman Air representatives in their respective countries. For further updates on our flight operations and services, please refer to our website and official Social media channels. ” a statement issued by Oman Air said.