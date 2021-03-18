Huge increase in Covid cases in India

India recorded 35871 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, a huge increase in a single day since early December. In the last 24 hours, 17,741 recoveries were reported in India.

According to Health Ministry data, the total number of cases in the country reached 1,14,74,605 including 2,52,364 active cases and 1,10,63,025 recoveries. 172 deaths occurred during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to a total of 1,59,216. As per the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) records, up to March 17, a total of 23,03,13,163 samples have been tested for coronavirus.

The Government on Thursday said a total of 70 districts in 16 states have seen an increase of more than 150 percent active cases between March 1 and 15.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country. In Maharashtra, covid cases surged to a high of 23,179 accounting for over 60 percent of new cases reported in India. The National Centre for Disease Control has called for more virus samples from the state to be sent for genome sequencing to find out whether the sudden increase in the number of cases is due to any fast transmitting mutant. Dr. Pradeep Vyas, State health secretary said the surge will continue over the next few weeks. He added that the fatality rate is 0.4 percent and most cases are asymptomatic.