‘I am not afraid of those who fear my silence’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi once again launched attack against the union government over ongoing protest by farmers. The Congress leader criticized the union government not paying tributes to farmers who died during their protest.

“My 2 minute silence for the farmers who died during the agitation is not acceptable to the BJP. I will pay my tributes to the sacrifices of my farmers and labourers again and again. I am not afraid of those who fear my silence,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

“You lost your job and had to close down your EPF account. Another achievement of the Central Government’s ‘eradicate employment campaign’,” Rahul Gandhi said in another tweet.