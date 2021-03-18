“Our government does not believe in vote bank politics”: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi claimed that the BJP government does not believe in vote bank politics. The senior BJP leader said this during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha as a reply to a question by KC (M) member Thomas Chazhikadan.

“Our government does not believe in vote bank politics , neither it will in the future…All sections of society including minorities are reaping benefits of welfare scheme of the Union government,” said Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Naqvi also asserted that the Union government is working for the well-being of weaker sections and economically backward people. The union minister also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi abolished archaic and medieval practice of triple talaq to help Muslim women.