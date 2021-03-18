Police fined Rs 11,000 on two Ghaziabad women for dangerous bullet motorcycle stunt

Ghaziabad police have given a ‘reward’ to the young women who filmed the video by practicing a bike stunt in the street to become such a hit on Instagram. Ghaziabad police have taken action after a video of a biker practicing on the road went viral. The young women were training at the Royal Enfield Bullet.

Social media influencer Shivangi Dabas can be seen sitting on the shoulders of wrestler Sneha Raghuvanshi as she drives the bike on a Ghaziabad road. They had reportedly shot the video on Saturday. “On Saturday, we had shot the video near Madhuban Bapudham and I posted it on Instagram, which went viral and caught the notice of the media. So, we are in a soup,” Shivangi said. The Ghaziabad police sent a challan of Rs 11,000 to Sneha Raghuvanshi’s mother Manju Devi, while Sanjay Kumar the owner of the bike used in the stunt video was fined Rs 17,000. The police fined the young woman for various traffic rule violations, which include driving without a license, performing stunts at public places without permission from officials, faulty number plates, and triple riding.