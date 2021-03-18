State government extends night curfew timings in 9 districts

A state government has extended the night curfew imposed in the state. Punjab government has extended the night curfew in nine districts. The decision was taken as Covid-19 cases in the state surged sharply.

The nine districts where the night curfew has been extended were Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, and Ropar. These nine districts earlier imposed night curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

So far, 1.99 lakh positive cases have been reported from 54 lakh tests and 6,099 people have died of the infection, he added.Punjab’s testing per million has been maintained at higher than the national average.