Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

The domestic benchmark indices has ended lower in the Indian share market. The domestic benchmark indices has ended lower for the fifth day in a row. BSE Sensex ended 585 points or 1.17% lower at 49,216.52. NSE Nifty settled 163 points or 1.11% lower to close at 14,557.85.

All the 19 sector gauges compiled by the BSE ended lower. The overall market breadth was extremely negative as 2,157 shares ended lower while 825 closed higher on the BSE.

Also Read: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

The top losers in the market were HCL Technologies, Infosys, Divi’s Labs, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, Reliance Industries. Wipro, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Cipla, Coal India and GAIL India. The top gainers in the market were ITC, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, Grasim Industries, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors .