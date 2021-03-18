“We believe in direct benefit transfer but TMC believes in transfer my commission (TMC)”: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the BJP government in the centre believes in in direct benefit transfer but Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal believes in transfer commission. Prime Minister said this while addressing an election rally in Purulia in West bengal.

“Didi, you have played with the lives of the people of Bengal. Even today you talk of Khela (play)… Didi says Khela hobe (We’ll play), but BJP says development hobe (development will happen), Didi says Khela hobe, BJP says Vikas hobe; Didi says khela hobe, BJP says women’s empowerment hobe.Didi says Khela hobe, BJP says Drinking water in all homes hobe; Didi says khela hobe, BJP says railway and roads hobe; Didi says khela hobe, BJP says Shiksha (education) hobe. Didi says khela hobe, BJP says ‘homes-for-all’ hobe. Didi… your days of playing with the lives of people in Bengal are over. You have played with the lives of people for 10 years”, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read; Actor Arun Govil, famous as ‘Lord Ram’ of Ramayana TV series joined BJP

The assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in eight phases. The voting for phase 1 for 30 constituencies will take place on March 27, voting for phase 2 for 30 constituencies will be held on April 1. The polling for phase 3 for 31 seats will take place on April 6, for phase 4 for 44 constituencies on April 10, for phase 5 for 45 constituencies on April 17, for phase 6 for 43 constituencies on April 22, for phase 7 for 36 constituencies on April 26 and for phase 8 for 35 constituencies on April 29.