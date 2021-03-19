4 women farm labourers killed, 6 injured in road accident

In a tragic incident, 4 women farm labourers were killed and 6 others were injured as the auto rickshaw they were travelling collided with a van coming from the opposite direction. The accident took place at Neerukulla village on Hyderabad-Bhupalapatnam national highway (NH-163) in Warangal (Rural) district in Telangana on Friday.

Also Read; 13 police officers killed in a criminal attack on police convoy

As per police, the seven-seater auto rickshaw was overloaded with 19 people including the driver. A van coming from opposition direction at a high speed rammed into it. Three women died on the spot. The victims were labourers from Atmakuru block headquarters. They were going to Rangapuram village to harvest red chilli crop.