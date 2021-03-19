Adorable!!! Kid throws tantrums at parent’s wedding. Watch the viral video

How can this child be in the audience when her father and mother are getting married? The video of this kid is currently gaining attention on the internet. This video was posted on Instagram by a young woman named Sarah Wickman. This is a video of her own daughter trying to get on stage at her parents’ wedding.

In the first video clip, you can see the daughter impatiently holding the audience while they are standing at the wedding venue. In the next video, the mother is seen taking her daughter and standing at the wedding ceremony. Since being shared, the two videos have gathered the attention of netizens. The first video has got more than 13.6 million views and another video has got 1.6 million views.