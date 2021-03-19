Covid-19 Update: 2160 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus pandemic in the country. 2160 new coronavirus cases along with 2391 recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Till now 436,625 people were infected with the coronavirus infection in UAE. In this 418,496 people were recovered. The death toll stands at 1428. At present there are 16,701 active cases in the country.

The ministry has conducted 239,268 additional Covid-19 tests in UAE in the last 24 hours. Till now over 34.9 million Covid-19 tests in the country.

