Covid-19 Update: 315 recoveries reported in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the Covid-19 situation in Qatar.497 new coronavirus cases along with 315 recoveries and 1 new death was reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 402 contacts of active cases and 95 travel related.

Till now 172,697 people were affected by the infection in Qatar. The total number of people recovered in Qatar mounted to 159,787. The death toll is at 271. At present there are 12639 active cases in the country. There are 184 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1042. 13 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 141 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia announces important decision

The ministry has conducted 11170 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 6235 people were tested for the first time. Till now 165,4790 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 561,044. 21,278 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours.