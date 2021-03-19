European countries prepare to resume Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccination

London: Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are preparing to resume the Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccination. This decision came after the European medical regulator said the jab is “safe and effective” and not associated with a higher blood clot risk after days of commotion around the shot.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday called on countries to continue using the vaccine, and is due to release the results of its own review into the vaccine’s safety on Friday. Decisions to suspend the use of the vaccine sparked concerns over the pace of the region’s vaccination drive, which had already been affected by supply shortages.