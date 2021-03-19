Forex Market: Indian rupee ends marginally higher against the US dollar

The domestic currency the Indian rupee had ended marginally higher against the US dollar. As per market experts, the positive trend in the Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee. But the strengthening of US dollar has weighed upon it.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened lower at 72.57 against the US dollar. During the trading the Indian rupee oscillated between high of 72.46 and a low of 72.58. The Indian rupee finally settled at 72.52 against the US dollar , registering a rise of one paisa over its previous close. The rupee had ended at 72.53 against the US dollar on Thursday.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.08 per cent to 91.94.