Haryana govt passed a law that stipulates strict action against those who destroys public property

The Haryana government has passed a law that stipulates strict action in case of destruction of public property in the name of agitation. If illegal mobs or insurgents destroy public property, the value of the destroyed property and the amount of compensation will be charged to those responsible for the strike.

In BJP-ruled Haryana, under the guise of peasant struggles, public property was extensively destroyed. Several towers of Reliance Jio and BSNL were destroyed by the attackers. This caused huge financial loss to the state. It is in this context that the government has forced to pass a law against it. The law will allow recovery of damages to properties caused by persons during disturbances to public property by an assembly, lawful or unlawful, including riots and violent disorder. It also allows the constitution of a claims tribunal to determine the liability, assess the damages caused, and to award compensation to the state government.