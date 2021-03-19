Houthi militants attack oil refinery in Saudi Arabia

The Houthi militants in Yemen has once again attacked Saudi Arabia on Friday. The Houthi rebels supported by Iran has launched explosive laden drone targeting an oil refinery in Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital. The attack took place at 6:05 A.M. The attack caused in a fire and that was controlled. No one was injured, and supplies of petroleum and petroleum products were not affected by the attack.

Earlier on March 7, the Houthi militant attacked a major oil port and Aramco residential area with a drone and ballistic missile.A “petroleum tank farm” at Ras Tanura Port was attacked with a drone and shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near Saudi Aramco’s residential area in Dhahran on March 7.

Also Read; 13 police officers killed in a criminal attack on police convoy

The Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed an explosives laden drone launched by Houthi militants in Yemen targeting Saudi Arabia. The booby-trapped drone launched from Amran Saudi Arabia was intercepted and destroyed on Wednesday.