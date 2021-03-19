Pakistan offers peace,India says to stop terror

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa stated on Thursday that “stable” Indo-Pak relations is a “key” to to unleash the potential of South and Central Asia by ensuring connectivity between East and West Asia.

Qamar Javed Bajwa was addressing a session of the first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue.General Bajwa told that it was time for India and Pakistan to “bury the past and move forward” .He also said that for “resumption of peace process or meaningful dialogue”, India should have to create a “conducive environment”, mainly in Jammu and Kashmir.Indian officials said that Pakistan will first have to end “terrorism” emanating from their own country.The Pakistani Army chief also added that the region has “forever remained hostage to disputes and issues between two nuclear neighbours.”

General Bajwa said, “It is important to understand that without the resolution of Kashmir dispute through peaceful means, the process of sub-continental rapprochement will always remain susceptible to derailment due to politically motivated bellicosity.”

India and Pakistan had declared on February 25 that they have agreed to follow all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors. The ceasefire continues to be in adherence.India had last month said that it wished normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in a cordial environment free of terror, hostility and violence. India had said Pakistan has to create an environment free of terror and hostility.”Our position is well known. India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence. The onus is on Pakistan for creating such an environment,” Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), remarked during his weekly official briefing .Pakistan’s new statements are the result of being under tremendous international pressure. Pakistan needs to create an illusion in the international community that it is a country that is concerned in peace.