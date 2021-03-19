Security forces foils human hair smuggling trail from Tirupati to China

The Indian security forces had foiled a attempt of smugglers to smuggle human hair from India to China through Myanmar. Assam Rifles has seized tonnes of human hair being smuggled to China in Mizoram. The hair will be smuggled through an open border in Myanmar from where it gets smuggled into China.

In the month of February Assam Rifles seized 120 bags of smuggled human hairs in the Chhungte area under the Champhai district near the India-Myanmar border. The operation was carried out by a joint team of Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters, Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) and Customs department based on specific information, Assam Rifles said.

Human hair is used in several areas such as agriculture, medical applications, construction materials, and pollution control. Human hair is also used for making wigs. China holds 70 percent of the global wig market for which it has been deriving human hair mostly from India.