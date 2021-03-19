‘Speaking against Prime Minister is like speaking against democracy’: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari has said that opposition party leaders who speak against Prime Minister Narendra Modi are speaking against democracy. The BJP leader said that speaking against Prime Minister is like speaking against democracy.

“You will have to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s vaccine against COVID-19. He is an elected Prime Minister. Speaking against him is like speaking against democracy. Speaking against him is speaking against Bharat Mata. Pakistan and Bangladesh do not have vaccine, so you will have to take Prime Minister Modi`s vaccine,” said Suvendhu Adhikari.

“Queen of rigging is saying that vote rigging will happen. The election will happen in a democratic way and that is why she is disturbed. Even now she is misusing administration, police and using ghuspaitheye (intruders) and Pakistanis. Police is a mute spectator. But the people are with us,” the BJP leader said criticising Mamata Banerjee.