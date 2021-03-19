State government imposes lockdown in 3 cities

Madhya Pradesh state government has imposed lockdown in 3 cities in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus. A lockdown has been Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur. The three cities will remain shut from 10 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Monday. The schools and colleges in these cities will remain closed till March 31.

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 1,140 coronavirus cases, which took its total of cases to 2,73,097. The state now has over 6600 active cases. 3,901 people have died in Madhya Pradesh since the start of the pandemic. Indore (309 cases), Bhopal (272 cases) and Jabalpur (97 cases) were the worst-affected cities on Friday.

The lockdown will be imposed every Sunday till further orders in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur. Also, night curfew will also be imposed in all 3 cities . However, essential services will be exempted.