State government issues new guidelines, bans all gatherings

Maharashtra state government has issued new Covid-19 guidelines. The new safety measures were announced as the state is witnessing spike in coronavirus cases. The state government has imposed a ban on all political, religious and social gatherings . The state government also said that private offices can function with 50 per cent capacity.

The new guidelines will stay applicable till March 31. As per the new guidelines, all drama theatres and auditoriums can operate with a 50 per cent capacity but no one will be allowed to enter without wearing masks properly. All domestic passengers arriving from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Kerala will not need to carry RT-PCR negative test report with them conducted 72 hours before.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 25,833 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike since last March.