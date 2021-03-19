‘ Time to bury past and move forward’ : Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Pakistan Army has said that the time has reached for India and Pakistan to bury their past and to move forward. Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said this while addressing a session of the first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue in Islamabad.

“We feel it is time to bury the past and move forward,” he said, adding that the responsibility for a meaningful dialogue rested with India. India desires neighbourly ties with Pakistan”, said General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“Our neighbour will have to create a conducive environment, particularly. The Kashmir issue is at the heart of this. It is important to understand that without the resolution of the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means, the process will always remain susceptible to derailment to politically motivated bellicosity,” Gen Bajwa said.

India and Pakistan on February 25 announced that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors.