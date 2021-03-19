‘Time travel do exist’-“1997 Archie Comics” predicted schooling in 2021

Yesteryear’s popular Archie comic piece prophesied the prevailing online schooling policy. The Simpsons have been long recognized for foretelling the future accurately. But with the latest revelation, it appears they are not the only examples.

Last year, many schools chose to change from conventional classroom settings to online classes from homes because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was to guarantee that students observed social distancing. Since then, many students have been taking classes online and appearing for exams from their residences. Presently, a strip from Archie Comics is creating waves for prophesying the related almost 25 years ago. The tweet was bestowed by the official Twitter account of Archie Comics yesterday. According to them, the strip was first published in February 1997. It displays Betty Cooper’s life assumed in 2021 AD.

? [Originally published in Betty #46, Feb. 1997] pic.twitter.com/UNwjBa2gFe — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) March 16, 2021

In the comic strip, Betty takes classes by sitting in front of a computer. Her parents explain that the kids of Betty’s generation were lucky as they didn’t have to bring books and could attend classes from their home. The strip even has a symbol”Video monitor must remain uncovered at all times,” which will certainly be relatable for many. The tweet immediately went viral and achieved earn more than 30.8k likes and over 8k replies and comments. Netizens were wondered out by the actual prediction created by the comics. They got to the comments section to bestow their feedback.

Read more; “Anti-cancer battle”; New species of plant found in Assam