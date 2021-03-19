U.S. woman who received COVID-19 vaccine gives birth to the first known baby with antibodies

A pregnant woman who received the first dose of the Covid vaccine during pregnancy was reported to have given birth to the first known baby with antibodies against Covid. Paul Gilbert and Chowdhury, from the Atlantic University in Florida, USA, who conducted the study, said the baby’s blood samples were immediately tested for the presence of antibodies against the SARSCO2 virus.

“Here, we report the first known case of an infant with SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies detectable in cord blood after maternal vaccination,” noted the co-authors, Paul Gilbert and Chad Rudnick from Florida Atlantic University in the U.S. The woman, who has been breastfeeding the baby exclusively, received the second dose of the vaccine as per the normal 28-day vaccination protocol timeline, the doctors noted.